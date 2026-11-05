Journalist Ernis Kiyaz summoned by police

Journalist Ernis Kiyaz reported on Facebook that he received a call from an officer of the police's 10th Directorate, inviting him for a conversation.

According to the journalist, the police officer explained that he was being summoned casually to clarify some information.

Ernis Kiyaz replied that he had no intention of going to the police station without a formal reason and suggested meeting in a neutral location. As a result, the officers agreed to come to an address provided by him.

Recently, Ernis Kiyaz has been hosting podcasts on various topics, including politics. He recently published interviews with presidential candidate Syimyk Zhapykeev, singer and civic activist Askat Zhetigen—who announced his intention to return to politics following his release from prison—and earlier with politician Adakhan Madumarov.