Iskhak Masaliev announces his candidacy for presidency

Iskhak Masaliev has submitted an application to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Kyrgyz Republic to run for the office of President of the Kyrgyz Republic, the CEC reported.

The former member of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) has become the fifth candidate for the head of state position to file an application with the CEC. The deadline for candidate nominations is November 13.

Iskhak Masaliev was born in 1960 in Osh. He holds degrees in history and law. Over the years, he has served as a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh across several convocations and is one of the most prominent figures in Kyrgyzstan’s communist movement. During the 2017 presidential campaign, he was nominated by the Communist Party of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Businessman Aimen Kaseinov was the first to announce his candidacy. Azamat Esenbekov, Syimyk Zhapykeev, and Akai Kydyrov have also submitted their applications to the Central Election Commission.