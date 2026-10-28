“I have not urged anyone to vote for me”: President responds to allegations

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said that his meetings with residents in the regions do not constitute early election campaigning. He made the remarks in an interview with Super.kg.

The president was asked whether he had started campaigning ahead of the official deadline by presenting a five-year national development program during his regional visits.

Japarov said he was acting within the law and continues to perform his duties as the incumbent president.

"Since the beginning of the year, I have been visiting every district. I will complete these trips in November. I meet people in person, listen to their problems and oversee the work of government agencies. This is my direct responsibility as president,” he said.

According to Japarov, grounds for accusations of campaigning could arise if he directly urged people to vote for him or promised to implement specific projects in exchange for electoral support.

"But I have not urged anyone to vote for me. I know the legal requirements well and comply with them,” Japarov stressed.

The president also said he had no intention of obstructing other candidates or using administrative resources.

He noted that, unlike during the 2021 presidential election, he did not need to step down from office to run in the upcoming vote. At the time, Japarov was serving as acting president, whereas he is now the elected head of state.

Regarding future competition, the president said the registration of candidates had not yet been completed.

"I consider every candidate a serious rival. Strong competitors will certainly emerge,” Japarov said.

He also assured that the election should be open, fair and conducted in accordance with the law, with the final decision resting with voters.

The presidential election is scheduled for January 27, 2027.