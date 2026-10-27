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Hawaii recreation center manager suspected of raping young woman

16:36, 27 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

The manager of Hawaii recreation center in Kyrgyzstan has been detained on suspicion of raping a young woman, 23, sources in law enforcement agencies reported.

Preliminary information indicates that the suspect is identified in the case file by the initials M. Zh. Kh.

According to the sources, on October 17, a court ordered to take him into custody until December 14, 2026, pending investigation.

The circumstances of the alleged crime, the location of the incident and further details of the investigation have not been disclosed.

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