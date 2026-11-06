Girl who fell from 15th floor in Bishkek regains consciousness

The condition of a girl who fell from the 15th floor has improved, and she has regained consciousness. The Bishkek Emergency Care Hospital told 24.kg news agency.

According to doctors, the patient has been transferred from intensive care unit to a regular ward. She is able to speak, and her relatives are by her side.

"Her condition has stabilized and is now relatively satisfactory. She has several fractures in her lower limbs and is being prepared for surgery. She will require at least two surgical procedures,” the hospital said.

The incident occurred on the morning of November 1. According to the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district, the 18-year-old girl jumped from the 15th floor and survived.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit with multiple severe injuries.