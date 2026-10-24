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Frosts of up to -5°C expected in Chui region

20:30, 24 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Frosts are expected across Kyrgyzstan on October 24–25, Kyrgyzhydromet weather service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

In agricultural areas of Chui, Talas and Issyk-Kul regions, temperatures are expected to drop to between -1°C and -3°C.

In northern part of Chui region, Kara-Buura district of Talas region and Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region, temperatures could fall to between -3°C and -5°C.

In the foothills of Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions, temperatures are expected to reach only 0°C to -2°C.

Forecasters warn that the frosts could damage fruit and vegetable crops, as well as harvested potato tubers left uncovered and sugar beet.

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