Frosts of up to -2°C expected in three regions of Kyrgyzstan
14:03, 13 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
Frosts of 0°C to -2°C are expected overnight and in the morning on November 15–17 in the valley areas of Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions.
According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Emergency Warning Center, these weather conditions pose a risk to agricultural crops.
The frost could damage fruit and vegetables, potatoes that have been harvested but left uncovered, and sugar beets.