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Frosts of up to -2°C expected in three regions of Kyrgyzstan

14:03, 13 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Frosts of 0°C to -2°C are expected overnight and in the morning on November 15–17 in the valley areas of Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Emergency Warning Center, these weather conditions pose a risk to agricultural crops.

The frost could damage fruit and vegetables, potatoes that have been harvested but left uncovered, and sugar beets.

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