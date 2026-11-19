Renovation work has begun on the football pitch at Bishkek Arena stadium. Nurmukhammed Eshmatov, director of the sports complex under the Presidential Affairs Department, which oversees the stadium, told 24.kg news agency.

He said concrete and gravel are currently being removed from the site. Once the area has been cleared, pipes for the pitch irrigation system will be installed.

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According to Eshmatov, the stadium is now awaiting the Kyrgyz Football Union’s schedule of matches for next year.

“Football is the stadium’s main priority. Everything depends on the Football Union’s schedule. No entertainment events are currently planned for 2027,” he said.