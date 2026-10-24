First lake outburst flood early warning system installed on Ala-Archa River
As part of the regional GLOFCA project—implemented by UNESCO with support from the Adaptation Fund—the installation and testing of an early warning system for glacial lake outburst floods have been completed in Ala-Archa River basin. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic announced.
The system is expected to improve communities’ resilience to risks associated with global climate change and significantly facilitate the work of rescue teams.