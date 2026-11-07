Environmental monitoring to be introduced at former uranium tailings

Kyrgyzstan has approved procedures for radioecological monitoring of former uranium production sites and radioactive waste storage facilities following their rehabilitation. The relevant resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document aims to ensure the safety of areas where uranium was previously mined and processed and radioactive waste was stored.

Under the resolution, radioecological monitoring must be carried out at such sites after rehabilitation work has been completed.

The monitoring is intended to assess radiation levels and evaluate the condition of areas affected by uranium production.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, and the Ministry of Health have been designated as the agencies responsible for implementing the resolution.

Funding will come from the republican budget allocations for the relevant years and other sources not prohibited by law.

However, the published text of the resolution does not specify how frequently inspections must be conducted, which sites will be monitored, what radiation indicators will be measured, or how authorities should respond if permissible levels are exceeded. These requirements are to be detailed in the approved regulations attached to the document.

Kyrgyzstan still has a number of sites containing radioactive legacy waste from the Soviet era, including uranium tailings storage facilities and waste dumps. Some are located near residential areas and water bodies.

The rehabilitation of these sites is intended to reduce radiation and environmental risks. However, the completion of restoration work does not eliminate the need for continued monitoring of their condition.

The resolution will enter into force in 10 days.