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Dordoi becomes champion of Kyrgyzstan’s Youth League

15:47, 31 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Football Club Dordoi won the 2026 Kyrgyzstan’s Youth League. In the final match, the team defeated Muras United 2–1, securing a prize of $25,000. The Kyrgyz Football Union announced.

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Four teams participated in the final stage. In the semi-finals, Muras United defeated AF RKOR 3–0, while Dordoi defeated AFIM 3–1.

In the third-place match, AFIM prevailed over AF RKOR with a score of 3–2, earning the bronze medals. Muras United took second place and received $15,000.

The total prize pool for this year’s Youth League amounted to $55,000. For the first time, the Kyrgyz Football Union provided cash awards for the top-finishing teams: AFIM received $10,000 for third place, and AF RKOR received $5,000 for fourth place.

Individual awards were also presented. Aktan Ishenbekov from Dordoi was named the best player of the final stage, Elmyrza Baktybekov was recognized as the best goalkeeper, and Ratbek Akmatov from AFIM finished as the top scorer.

The Kyrgyzstan’s Youth League was established in 2024. The tournament is aimed at developing youth football and preparing a talent pool for the country’s clubs and national teams.

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