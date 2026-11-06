Digital som to be integrated into Kyrgyzstan’s interbank settlement system

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan proposes amending the operating rules for its Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system. A draft resolution to this effect has been prepared for public discussion.

A key change involves adding the digital som platform to the list of «specialized participants» within the interbank settlement system.

The RTGS system is used for large-value and time-critical payments between financial institutions, with final settlement taking place via accounts held at the National Bank.

Under the proposal, specialized participants would be able to interact directly with the system without needing to maintain their own correspondent or current account at the National Bank. Such access would be used exclusively for executing final settlements on behalf of the system’s direct participants.

In addition to the digital som platform, the proposed list of specialized participants includes the National Bank’s automated trading system, the batch clearing system, operators of bank card settlements, interoperability operators, and the operator of the fast payment system.

The document also clarifies the requirements for payment organizations and payment system operators to connect to the system.

Specifically, compliance with information security standards will become a mandatory requirement.

As the explanatory note says, these changes are intended to mitigate financial and operational risks and to align the National Bank’s regulatory framework with Kyrgyzstan’s Digital Code, which was adopted in 2025.

It should be noted that the inclusion of the digital som platform as a system participant does not imply the immediate launch of the digital currency for general public use.

Implementing this initiative will not require any additional budgetary expenditure. The proposed changes are currently under public discussion. If adopted, the resolution will enter into force 15 days after its official publication.