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Did ancient Kyrgyz know secret of heating? Archaeologists make discovery

15:31, 13 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Archaeologists have uncovered evidence of an advanced heating system dating back to the 11th–13th centuries in Kochkor district, Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. A public bathhouse has been discovered at the site of the ancient Kochkor-Bashy settlement, with its walls heated by means of specially designed channels.

Archaeological research continues near the village of Kum-Dobo. Excavations of the public bathhouse, which dates back to the 11th–13th centuries, began in 2024.

During the research, specialists discovered bathing rooms, areas used to heat water and elements of a heating system.

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In 2026, archaeologists unearthed the bathhouse’s boiler room. They found that heat was distributed throughout the building through special channels built into its walls.

This means that residents of the ancient settlement used a heating system designed to warm the walls of the building.

According to the researchers, the discovery shows that relatively sophisticated engineering solutions for heating public buildings were already in use in what is now Kyrgyzstan around a thousand years ago.

Archaeological research at Kochkor-Bashy settlement is ongoing.

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