Chess clubs launched in Bishkek schools

Bishkek schools have received the necessary equipment to set up chess clubs.

According to the Ministry of Education, more than 100 educational institutions have received chessboards, pieces and timers. Equipment is now being delivered to schools in other regions of the country.

Under a presidential decree, chess clubs will be established for students in grades 3–5 at 500 general education schools across Kyrgyzstan during the 2026–2027 academic year.

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There are 121 schools in the capital and around 2,400 nationwide. The criteria used to select schools for the chess club initiative have not been specified.

The pilot project will be monitored after 10 months, and its results will be evaluated.