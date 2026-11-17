The Asian Taekwon-Do GTF Championships and Junior Championships will be held in Bishkek from November 24 to 30. The international tournament will take place at Zhashtyk Arena sports complex.

The event is organized by the Directorate for Non-Olympic Sports and the Taekwon-Do GTF Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic. Around 1,500 athletes from 25 to 30 Asian countries are expected to participate.

The competitions will be held simultaneously on six competition mats.

A key feature of the tournament will be the use of a modern electronic competition management system developed by a local company. This marks an important step in the development of sports technology in Kyrgyzstan and demonstrates the ability of local specialists to create advanced technological solutions that meet international standards.

The championships will also include a Color Belt Festival for children aged 6 to 18.

For Kyrgyzstan, this will be one of the largest international martial arts events of 2026. Local athletes will have an opportunity to compete on home soil and demonstrate their skills with the support of their home crowd.

Admission for spectators is free.