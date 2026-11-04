Bishkek residents can check new street names and house numbers online

Bishkek residents can now check new street names and corresponding house numbers online. A dedicated service has been launched on the City Hall’s e-meria.kg portal, the municipal authorities reported.

According to the municipal enterprise Digital Technologies Center, residents no longer need to contact government agencies or search for information about street renamings themselves.

To check an address, users should visit e-meria.kg, open the «Address Check» section and enter the former street name and house number. The system will then display the new street name and the corresponding house number.

The service will allow residents to quickly obtain up-to-date address information and make it easier to find streets that have been renamed.

A total of 18 streets were renamed under Bishkek City Council Resolution No. 89 of March 31, 2026.