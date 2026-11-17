Bishkek City Hall expects municipal parking facilities to generate millions of soms in additional revenue. The City Hall plans to collect an extra 110 million soms in parking and vehicle lot fees for the municipal budget. The figures are included in the explanatory note to the draft amendments to the capital’s 2026 budget.

The document outlines actual and projected additional revenues from the municipal enterprise City Road Transport Infrastructure. The funds are classified as other non-tax budget revenues.

The draft also proposes increasing the planned revenue from vehicle parking fees by 86,800 soms. This is attributed to an increase in the number of parking spaces and the repayment of outstanding debts for 2024–2025.

The overall target for non-tax revenues in the city budget is proposed to be increased by 527.8 million soms.

According to the City Hall, parking facilities generated 84 million soms in revenue last year. By 2026, the authorities had planned to increase this figure to 277 million soms.

Earlier, city officials said the initiative to introduce paid municipal parking in Bishkek was based on international experience. The City Hall also stressed the need to introduce differentiated, hourly fees for the use of the city’s parking spaces.