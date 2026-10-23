Bishkek and Manas join Central Asian Coalition of Sustainable Cities

Bishkek and Manas have joined the Coalition of Sustainable Cities of Central Asia. The announcement was made at the Second Regional Urban Resilience Dialogue held in Tashkent.

The coalition has thus expanded from five to 10 cities.

The new members are Bishkek and Manas (Kyrgyzstan), Isfara (Tajikistan), Fergana and Kokand (Uzbekistan). They join Petropavlovsk, Osh, Dushanbe, Ashgabat and Namangan, which were the coalition’s founding members when it was established in 2025.

The coalition provides a platform for cities to exchange experience, learn from one another and find practical solutions to strengthen preparedness for floods, earthquakes and other hazards. It also helps cities factor climate risks into their long-term development planning.