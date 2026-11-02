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Bishkek and Almaty agree to work together to address urban challenges

10:38, 02 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Bishkek and Almaty plan to expand cooperation in transport, urban planning, digitalization, housing and public utilities. A 2026–2030 action plan has been signed by the Bishkek City Hall and the Almaty Akimat.

According to the municipality, the document was signed on October 30 on the sidelines of the Second Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

The agreement provides for the exchange of experience in municipal governance, architecture, urban planning, transport, digitalization, housing and public utilities.

The two sides also plan to implement joint initiatives in trade and economic cooperation, investment, science and technology, and humanitarian affairs.

Particular attention will be paid to strengthening cultural, educational, youth and sports ties, as well as introducing modern solutions for urban management.

Bishkek and Almaty have been sister cities since December 12, 1997. The new five-year document is aimed at putting previously reached agreements into practice.

The Bishkek City Hall expects the cooperation to improve the efficiency of urban governance and enhance the quality of the urban environment.

However, the published statement does not specify any particular projects, implementation timelines or funding amounts.

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