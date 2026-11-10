Baisalov disagrees with stripping Askar Akayev of former president status

Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to the United States Edil Baisalov congratulated the country’s first president, Askar Akayev, on his birthday in a post on Facebook.

He also expressed disagreement with the criticism directed at Akayev in June, after the former president attended the Issyk-Kul Forum.

“What particularly upset me was how easily some people, including very young ones, allowed themselves to mock, insult and make disparaging remarks about the first president of our country. I admit that I found it painful to read. At the time, I called many people in Kyrgyzstan to express my outrage and disagreement,” Baisalov wrote.

In his view, many of those who criticized Akayev had not lived in the country at the time and did not know all the circumstances of that period.

Baisalov noted that he himself had been one of Akayev’s most uncompromising critics and had not abandoned his previous views.

“But I have always believed that a president should be opposed while he is in office — when he makes decisions and when the country’s fate depends on him. That is when people should debate, criticize and seek change. But when a person has been out of office for 21 years, why continue fighting him? That is history now, and we must learn to accept it as it is,” the diplomat said.

Baisalov added that Akayev was one of the founders of modern Kyrgyzstan, a fact that no one could erase.

“On December 20, 1998, Kyrgyzstan became the first country in Central Asia to join the World Trade Organization. Kazakhstan joined only in 2015, Tajikistan in 2013, while Uzbekistan is still negotiating its accession.

Today, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are making considerable efforts here in Washington to finally secure the lifting of the Jackson–Vanik amendment. Their governments, diplomats and members of Congress are involved, and substantial political resources are being mobilized.

Yet Kyrgyzstan was the first among the former Soviet republics to resolve this issue, back in 2000, under President Askar Akayev. Armenia and Moldova achieved the same result only in 2005, while our neighbors are still working on the matter,” Baisalov wrote, citing Akayev’s achievements as Kyrgyzstan’s first president.

He also said he considered the 2010 decree issued by the Interim Government stripping Akayev of his former president status legally void. Baisalov likewise disagreed with the decision by the Zhogorku Kenesh in 2024, when lawmakers refused to establish a commission to consider restoring his status.

Baisalov recalled that in April 2005, a delegation from the Zhogorku Kenesh that traveled to Moscow for talks with Akayev had guaranteed his safety and legal status after his departure from office.

The ambassador said that those who took part in the negotiations, including current President Sadyr Japarov, who was then a member of parliament and part of the delegation, also bore historical responsibility for honoring the agreements reached at the time.

Kyrgyzstan’s first president, Askar Akayev, visited the country in June and attended the anniversary session of the Issyk-Kul International Forum. His name had not appeared on previously published official lists of participants.

Akayev fled the country on March 24, 2005, during the March Revolution and formally resigned on April 3 of that year. He did not return to Kyrgyzstan until 2021, when he came to testify in the Kumtor case.