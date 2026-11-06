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Avalanches forecast in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan

12:04, 06 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Snow avalanches are expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan from November 6 to 8, the Ministry of Emergency Situations warned.

The risk is due to recent precipitation and current avalanche conditions. Snowdrifts, compacted snow and icy roads are also possible.

The warning also applies to Karakol–Enilchek road, between kilometers 74 and 90, where Chon-Ashuu Pass is located.

Drivers are urged to maintain a distance of at least 500 meters between vehicles when passing through avalanche-prone sections.

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