Avalanche warning issued for mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan

A warning has been issued in Kyrgyzstan from November 16 to 19 due to the risk of snow avalanches, forecasters reported.

Following recent precipitation and the current avalanche conditions, snow avalanches are expected in mountainous areas across the country.

The section of Karakol–Enilchek road between kilometers 74 and 90, which passes through Chon-Ashuu Pass, is considered particularly dangerous.

Snowdrifts, compacted snow and icy conditions are also forecast on mountain roads, potentially making driving difficult.

Drivers are urged to take extra precautions when traveling across mountain passes.

When passing through avalanche-prone areas, motorists must maintain a distance of at least 500 meters between vehicles.

The warning remains in effect through November 19.