Another temperature record set in Bishkek on November 8

Another temperature record was set in Bishkek on November 8, when the temperature reached +27.5°C, Pogoda i Klimat (Weather and Climate) website says.

The average November temperature in the Kyrgyz capital is +4.2°C.

The coldest November on record was in 1952, with an average monthly temperature of -4.1°C.

The warmest was in 2023, when the average reached +9.1°C.

The website provides weather data from various parts of the world. Daily temperature records are determined by the highest and lowest values in the historical daily data series.

For Bishkek, daily weather records cover the period from 1936 to 2024, while data on weather anomalies date back to 1898.