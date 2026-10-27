77 illegal structures demolished in Bishkek in five days

A total of 77 illegally installed structures were demolished in Bishkek over five days, freeing up 7,664 square meters of municipal land, the capital’s City Hall reported.

According to the municipal authorities, the Land Use Control Department dismantled 44 lightweight structures and 33 permanent buildings between October 19 and 23.

The demolitions were carried out both forcibly and voluntarily. Following explanatory discussions with officials, some owners dismantled their illegal structures themselves.

In addition, 52 administrative reports were drawn up for violations of land legislation, with total fines amounting to 1,992 million soms.

The main violations included the unauthorized occupation of municipal land and the illegal expansion of previously allocated plots.

The City Hall reminds residents that construction without the required permits and unauthorized occupation of municipal land are prohibited. Illegal structures may be demolished in accordance with the law if such violations are identified.