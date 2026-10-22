49 criminal cases of polygamy initiated in Kyrgyzstan over eight years

In Kyrgyzstan, 49 criminal cases involving bigamy or polygamy have been registered over the past eight years, the Prosecutor General’s Office informed 24.kg news agency.

The breakdown of criminal cases by year is as follows:

2019 — 15 cases;

2020 — 16 cases;

2021 — 12 cases;

2022 — 1 case;

2023 and 2024 — no cases registered;

2025 — 2 cases;

January–September 2026 — 3 cases.

Of these 49 criminal cases, only five reached the court. The remaining 44 cases were dismissed: 43 due to the absence of the elements of a crime, and one due to a reconciliation between the parties.

Furthermore, even cases that reach the court do not always result in a conviction. For instance, in July of this year, the Oktyabrsky District Court acquitted Mirbek Miyarov—the former plenipotentiary representative of the president in Chui region—in a case concerning bigamy and polygamy, ruling that his actions did not constitute a criminal offense.

Under Article 176 of the Criminal Code, bigamy or polygamy is defined as a man cohabiting with two or more women while maintaining a shared household.

This offense is punishable by 100 to 300 hours of community service, one to three years of correctional labor, or a fine ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 soms.

The statistics provided by the Prosecutor General’s Office do not reflect the true scale of polygamy in Kyrgyzstan, as many such cases remain hidden from official view. Human rights advocates point out that, in practice, it is difficult to prove bigamy or polygamy—defined by law as a man cohabiting with two or more women and sharing a household—because the women typically live in separate residences. Meanwhile, crisis centers frequently receive requests for help from mothers who, after their husbands take on a second family, are left with their children—without a home or any means of support.