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2027 AFC Asian Cup postponed until late December

09:27, 04 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has officially announced the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place from January 7 to February 5, 2027.

According to the AFC, the competition will now run from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.

"The organizing committee has decided to adjust the dates of this major national team tournament, taking into account the difficult situation in the region, particularly serious logistical challenges and disruptions to transport links,” the statement says.

Kyrgyzstan's national team was scheduled to compete in the same group as Iran, China and Syria.

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