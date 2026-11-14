1,000-year-old workshop unearthed in Naryn region

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient craft workshop dating back to the 11th–13th centuries in Kochkor district, Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The finds include ceramic and porcelain tableware, as well as glass and metal items.

The discovery was made during excavations at the ancient settlement of Kochkor-Bashy, near the village of Kum-Dobo.

According to researchers, the artefacts point to the development of craft production and urban culture in what is now Kyrgyzstan around 1,000 years ago.

The finds offer insights into the daily lives of the ancient city’s residents, the level of development of local crafts and the household items they used.

Archaeologists are also studying an 11th–13th-century public bathhouse at the same settlement. Earlier excavations uncovered bathing rooms, water-heating areas and a heating system. In 2026, researchers unearthed the boiler room and established that the bathhouse walls were heated by means of special channels through which heat circulated.

Archaeological research at the ancient Kochkor-Bashy settlement is ongoing.