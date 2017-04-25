16:34
EEC calls on EEU countries not to compete for Chinese investments

«It is extremely important for the countries of the EEU not to compete for Chinese investments, but to create cooperative mutually complementary projects," the Trade Minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission Veronika Nikishina said at the meeting of the EEU Business Council’s Presidium.

According to her, Chinese partners are very responsible. They assured the EEC that it was more comfortable for them to work with projects that had already been agreed upon. At the same time, Veronika Nikishina reminded that the work of the international committee of the Business Council shouldn’t be limited to China alone. It is necessary to pay attention to other countries.

«The Kazakh colleagues complained that entrepreneurs don’t always know about the results of our talks with representatives of other countries. I suggest that the business councils of each country to decide on the dates, we will come and answer all the questions," Veronika Nikishina said.
