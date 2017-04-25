16:34
+26
USD 67.15
EUR 72.91
RUB 1.20
English

Kyrgyzstan repeatedly bans Last Bell celebrations in cafes and restaurants

The Last Bell ceremony in schools of Kyrgyzstan will as usual take place on May 25. The corresponding order was signed by the Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Gulmira Kudaiberdieva.

The order prohibits school principals from money collections and other fees for holding ceremonies, as well as celebrations with the participation of the school leavers and their parents in entertainment institutions, cafes, restaurants and outdoors.

The heads of the Bishkek and Osh City Education Departments, the heads of the district and city departments of education were instructed to organize round-the-clock duty of the responsible employees, to strengthen the administrative responsibility for protecting the health of students, observance of safety rules during the events.

School administrations, supervising teachers and chairmen of parents' committees will be personally responsible for holding the Last Bell ceremony at schools.

State symbols should be used in decoration of the places of the festive events and their participants must sing the national anthem of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: http://24.kg/english/50473/
views: 88
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan has 193 schools in disrepair
School principal post costs $25,000-30,000 in Bishkek
Almost all schools of Bishkek equipped with video surveillance systems
Popular
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship