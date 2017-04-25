16:34
+26
USD 67.15
EUR 72.91
RUB 1.20
English

More than 100 joint projects of China and EEU are under expertise

There are more than one hundred joint projects of China and the EEU in the framework of the connection program of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road Economic Belt, the executive vice-president of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Murychev said today at an economic forum in Bishkek.

According to him, today on the agenda is, first of all, trade cooperation with China. This is a promising cooperation for many years. At the same time now China is closely working with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) on the monitoring and assessment of projects within the framework of connection projects of the EEU and Silk Road Economic Belt. On examination there are more than one hundred projects.

«We can see how China is increasing its investment opportunities in this project. We feel it and we want to cooperate with the project «Silk Road Economic Belt," Alexander Murychev said.
link: http://24.kg/english/50469/
views: 97
Print
Related
EEC calls on EEU countries not to compete for Chinese investments
Political decision on Kyrgyzstan’s accession to EEU made, but there is no action
Jyrgalbek Sagynbaev: EEU - China cooperation to expand business opportunities
No free trade zone of EEU and China
Competition in EEU market to reduce due to cooperation with third countries
Laboratories not to solve problem of export of agricultural products
Taxmen suggest simplifying customs clearance in imports of goods from EEU
Main risks in EEU countries - budget and banking sector
Economic growth of Kyrgyzstan planned at 3.5 percent in 2017
Government proposes to regulate export of gold ore through taxes
Popular
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship