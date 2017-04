A 34-year-old Bishkek resident Aida Batyralieva gave birth to triplets in City Perinatal Center , press service of the Bishkek mayor’s office reported.

According to it, two boys and a girl came into the world as a result of an operation — caesarean section.

The weight of the first child, the girl, is 1,668 grams , the second, the boy — 1,665 grams , and the third, the boy — 1,645 grams .

Photo Mayor's office of Bishkek

According to the doctors, Aida Batyralieva was taken to the Perinatal Center on April 24 at 4.00 pm with the diagnosis «31–32 weeks pregnant, in vitro fertilization». The mother was operated, the surgery was successful.

The state of the mother and children is satisfactory, they are in the intensive care unit at the time.