Edil Baisalov accuses the president's press service of lie

Edil Baisalov accused the president’s press service of a lie. He stated this today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Almazbek Atambayev has nothing to do with Elektromed Elektronik sale of which in 2003 he announced.

«Elektromed Elektronik had never belonged to him (Atambaev). It is the oldest Turkish company. It is about Gulcanlar Company. Exactly it (Gulcanlar) he sold and got for it not $ 35 million, but $ 26,000. I do not question his financial solvency, but why does he need to think out and mislead the public?» Edil Baisalov asked.

He added that it is necessary to create a deputy commission and to sort out this issue.

Earlier, the press service of the head of state informed about the meeting of Almazbek Atambayev with Kyrgyzstan's Prosecutor General Indira Dzholdubaeva. The President reported where he got millions.

However, later on, his press office apologized for the mistake in the text of the press release.

And journalists of Kloop found in Turkey another company that belongs to Almazbek Atambayev.
