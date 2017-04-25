13:57
Jyrgalbek Sagynbaev: EEU - China cooperation to expand business opportunities

«Cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and China in the framework of the conjugation of the union and Silk Road Economic Belt project will expand business opportunities," Jyrgalbek Sagynbaev, chairman of the Kyrgyz Union of Manufacturers and Entrepreneurs, said at an economic forum in Bishkek today.

According to him, regional integration associations are a distinctive feature of today. They cover about 70 countries. Kyrgyzstan and China are the neighbors, and, today, the PRC is one of the main partners of Kyrgyzstan.

«Today, our republic presents itself as a member of EEU, the integration is in an active phase. In this respect, the integration of EEU and the Silk Road Economic Belt will enhance opportunities for entrepreneurs. In addition, the project is in the interests of all the participants. After all, it promotes the construction of Western Europe — Western China corridor. At the same time, development of infrastructure should become one of the key areas of cooperation," Jyrgalbek Sagynbaev said.
