Jyrgalbek Sagynbaev: EEU - China cooperation to expand business opportunities

«Cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and China in the framework of the conjugation of the union and Silk Road Economic Belt project will expand business opportunities," Jyrgalbek Sagynbaev, chairman of the Kyrgyz Union of Manufacturers and Entrepreneurs, said at an economic forum in Bishkek today.

According to him, regional integration associations are a distinctive feature of today. They cover about 70 countries. Kyrgyzstan and China are the neighbors, and, today, the PRC is one of the main partners of Kyrgyzstan .