No free trade zone of EEU and China

There will be no free trade zone of the Eurasian Economic Union and China. The EEU is not ready for this yet. Veronika Nikishina, Minister for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), stated this at the forum in Bishkek today.

According to her, work with China is one of the Union's priorities in cooperation with the third countries. At the same time, EEC sees its participation in the program as a proposal to integrate the EEU and the Economic Belt of the Great Silk Road. It is the format of the agreement that the parties now agree on. It is already clear that this won’t be a preferential contract.

«The agreement will not concern customs duties. We are not yet ready to talk with China about the free trade zone. But we are ready to talk about removing barriers that will help our entrepreneurs either enter the Chinese market or implement joint projects in the market of the EEU. We need to simplify work in areas where business needs it," Veronika Nikishina concluded.
