No free trade zone of EEU and China

There will be no free trade zone of the Eurasian Economic Union and China . The EEU is not ready for this yet. Veronika Nikishina, Minister for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), stated this at the forum in Bishkek today.

According to her, work with China is one of the Union 's priorities in cooperation with the third countries. At the same time, EEC sees its participation in the program as a proposal to integrate the EEU and the Economic Belt of the Great Silk Road. It is the format of the agreement that the parties now agree on. It is already clear that this won’t be a preferential contract.