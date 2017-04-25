13:57
+26
USD 67.15
EUR 72.91
RUB 1.20
English

Only one company exports gold ore from Kyrgyzstan

Only one company — Vertex Gold — exports gold ore from Kyrgyzstan. Head of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Duishenbek Zilaliyev stated at the meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the export of ore issue is not solved for a year, and the committee demands from the mining companies to import ready-made gold to Kyrgyzstan.

«Six companies export concentrate, they have factories, only one takes ore out, and we demand from them to import ready-made gold to Kyrgyzstan," the head of the State Committee said.

As the leader of Respublika Ata Jurt faction Omurbek Babanov noted, it is necessary to at least introduce a duty for the export of ore, if the legislation does not allow blocking the export.
link: http://24.kg/english/50438/
views: 98
Print
Related
Competition in EEU market to reduce due to cooperation with third countries
Laboratories not to solve problem of export of agricultural products
80 percent of Kyrgyzstanis prefer Omurbek Babanov
Government proposes to regulate export of gold ore through taxes
Kyrgyzstan has no restrictions in export of plant products to EEU
Relative of Babanov receives loan of $ 17 million in RKDF
MP Omurbek Babanov tells who bought Jerooy
MP proposes to sell agricultural products to China, if it not needed in EEU
How Russian Platinum solved Jerooy problems
47 Kyrgyz food industry enterprises can sell their products in EEU
Popular
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship