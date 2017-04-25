Only one company exports gold ore from Kyrgyzstan

Only one company — Vertex Gold — exports gold ore from Kyrgyzstan . Head of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Duishenbek Zilaliyev stated at the meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the export of ore issue is not solved for a year, and the committee demands from the mining companies to import ready-made gold to Kyrgyzstan .

«Six companies export concentrate, they have factories, only one takes ore out, and we demand from them to import ready-made gold to Kyrgyzstan ," the head of the State Committee said.

As the leader of Respublika Ata Jurt faction Omurbek Babanov noted, it is necessary to at least introduce a duty for the export of ore, if the legislation does not allow blocking the export.