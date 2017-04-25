13:57
About 200 body bags come from Russia to Kyrgyzstan annually

10 million rubles of compensation have been paid to Kyrgyzstanis who were killed and injured at production facilities in Russia. The information was announced at the meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Stricture, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament by the State Secretary of the State Migration Service Nurlan Sheripov.

According to him, 9 representatives of the Migration Service work in Russia, and in the first three months of work in 2017, they have managed to help migrants to receive compensation in this amount.

As he noted, more than two hundred cargo 200 units (bags with bodies) come from Russia to Kyrgyzstan annually.

According to the Deputy Tynchtykbek Shainazarov, during a meeting in Russia, the migrants asked that the government of the Kyrgyz Republic keep a record of the dead and investigate the causes of their deaths.
