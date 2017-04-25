13:58
National Bank buys other $ 3.51 million to stabilize dollar rate

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan held the third intervention for a month and bought $ 3.51 million to stabilize the dollar rate, the official website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It was noted that the next intervention was held yesterday. Totally, it bought $ 300,000 with calculations on the date of the transaction and $ 3,210 million - with calculations other than the date of the transaction. Thus, since the beginning of the month, the NBKR had already bought $ 16,160 million on the market.

The intervention didn’t bring any results so far. The dollar remains at low positions. Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 66.6–66.8, and sell - for 67–67.2 soms. Nominal rate is 67,1496 soms (fall for a day — 0.48 percent).
