Russian MP suggests Kyrgyzstan to buy collective farm in Russia

Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation suggested the government of Kyrgyzstan to buy a collective farm in Russia . Deputy Tynchtyk Shainazarov said this at the meeting of the committee on constitutional legislation, state structure, judicialб legal issues and regulations of the Parliament.

According to him, when they were in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, his foreign counterpart Anatoly Lisitsin proposed to buy the collective farm «Kyrgyzstan» in the Yaroslavl region with an area of ​​30,000 ha.

«When I asked if I could voice his proposal to our government, he responded positively," the deputy said.

The parliamentarian asked the Prime Minister to pay attention to the staff of lawyers in the Consulate of the KR in the Moscow region.

«There is only one lawyer in the staff of the diplomatic mission. Earlier, there were four people, but they were dismissed, and you know that there are a lot of our migrants, many appeals in Moscow region, and one lawyer needs more time," the deputy said.

As Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldaev said, the Foreign Affairs Ministry is considering this issue.