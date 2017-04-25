Rally held at Delegation of European Union in Bishkek

Supporters of political prisoners hold a rally in Bishkek in front of the Business Center Orion, where the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic is located.

Peter Burian, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, arrived in Kyrgyzstan , and the protesters demand meeting with him. Their request was refused because a meeting should be appointed a month before it.

The people hold posters in English «Mr. Peter Burian, in Kyrgyz Republic 25 political prisoners!», «Save and security to Sadyr Japarov and his supporters!», «Asanov and Kadyrov free!» and a large poster in Russian «Freedom to political prisoners!»

Later, the protesters plan to go to the Embassy of Germany, ​​if most of those present support the proposal.

Thirteen people participate in the protest, including the wife of political prisoner Sadyr Japarov. A man came out of the building and asked them not to break the law.

The protesters promised to behave peacefully and not to shout.

Only two policemen are at the scene.