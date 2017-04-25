11:03
+26
USD 67.15
EUR 72.91
RUB 1.20
English

MIA: Budget receives 9 mln soms thanks to video recording of road accidents

Due to video recording of road accidents, the budget received 9 million soms. This was announced at a meeting of the relevant committee today.

Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov said that the video cameras installed in Voenno- Antonovka along the Bishkek-Kara-Balta highway recorded more than 82,000 violations. The budget received more than 9 million soms.

Currently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is looking for finance to install similar cameras in other cities. In particular, an analysis of the areas where equipment should be installed is being carried out in Karakol town. It is expected that projects «Safe City» and «Clean Society» will soon be launched in Kyrgyzstan.
link: http://24.kg/english/50414/
views: 61
Print
Related
Deputies adopt budget of Bishkek for 2017
Budget for 2017 not to be considered at next session of Bishkek City Council
Nationalized facilities in Kyrgyzstan not profitable
Budget of 2016 lacks money for transport and repair of buildings
More and more children killed on roads in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship