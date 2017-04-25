MIA: Budget receives 9 mln soms thanks to video recording of road accidents

Due to video recording of road accidents, the budget received 9 million soms. This was announced at a meeting of the relevant committee today.
Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov said that the video cameras installed in Voenno- Antonovka along the Bishkek-Kara-Balta highway recorded more than 82,000 violations. The budget received more than 9 million soms.
Currently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is looking for finance to install similar cameras in other cities. In particular, an analysis of the areas where equipment should be installed is being carried out in Karakol town. It is expected that projects «