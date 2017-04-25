Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss bilateral cooperation

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the head of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev on the phone discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic fields, the press service of the Kremlin reported. The talks were held yesterday night.

«The telephone conversation between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev took place at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side. A number of topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres were discussed," the message says.