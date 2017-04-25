11:03
+26
USD 67.15
EUR 72.91
RUB 1.20
English

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss bilateral cooperation

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the head of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev on the phone discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic fields, the press service of the Kremlin reported. The talks were held yesterday night.

«The telephone conversation between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev took place at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side. A number of topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres were discussed," the message says.
link: http://24.kg/english/50406/
views: 79
Print
Related
Russia may write off $ 240 million debt of Kyrgyzstan
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Hungary exchange congratulatory telegrams
Ata Meken compares work of Kyrgyz government with Russia
Russia to allocate money for counting of livestock
Detained in Russia on suspicion of recruitment - Russian citizens
Almazbek Atambayev provides aid to relatives of deceased at landsliding
Statements of Vladimir Putin at EEU Council in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan asks more loyalty to its migrants in EEU countries
Russia refuses to participate in Eurovision, its broadcasting
Kyrgyz President dismisses some local councils
Popular
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship