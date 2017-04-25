11:03
Exhibition of Kyrgyz painters to open in Almaty

The exhibition of creative team «New Wave» (Kyrgyzstan) will be opened on April 26 in Almaty. Its manager Cholpon Tentieva told.

According to her, the active participants of «New Wave» team appeared in the late 1980s Zhylkychy Zhakypov, Yuristanbek Shygaev, Talant Ogobaev, Erkin Saliev, Talgat Asyrankulov together with the paintings by Naryn Turpanov, Evgeny Boykov, Sansyz Mirziraimova, sculptures by Arstanbek Sharshekeev, Marat Ogobaev and Askar Turumbekov will present their works at the State Museum of Arts named after A. Kasteyev.

In total, Kyrgyz painters and artists will present more than 110 works at the exhibition.
