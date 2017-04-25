11:03
Al Jazeera presents first film from series “Kyrgyzstan – land of wonders”

The world famous TV channel Al Jazeera presented on the air the first film of the series «Kyrgyzstan — land of wonders." There will be six programs about Kyrgyzstan totally, press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ayimkan Kulukeyeva posted on Facebook.

It is noted that the shooting was conducted during the second World Nomad Games in September 2016.

In the video, the journalist tells about the nature of Kyrgyzstan and shows its location on the map. The second part of the film is dedicated to the World Nomad Games. Half a minute without comments were given to the thousands of komuz players at the opening of the Games.
