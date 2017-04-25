Kyrgyzstan has more than 130,000 orphans

At least 6.5 percent of the child population in Kyrgyzstan is orphaned or have one parent. Such data was announced by the Family and Children Protection Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development during a report to the Public Council of the department.

Currently, there are 130, 229 orphans or children having only one parent in the republic. 113, 944 children receive allowances for the loss of the breadwinner, the rest — monthly social benefits.

Over the past three years, Kyrgyzstanis have adopted 3,072 children. Other 3,110 children were placed under guardianship and 54 children - in foster families.

As of today, nine foster families are bringing up 17 children, the rest are reunited with families or put up for adoption.