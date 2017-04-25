11:03
+26
USD 67.15
EUR 72.91
RUB 1.20
English

Term of detention of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov extended

Ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov was extended the term of detention in pretrial detention centre-1 till May 28. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court upon the recommendation of GKNB.

Recall, Sadyr Japarov was detained and brought to GKNB (the State National Security Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic) in the framework of a criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes under the Articles threat of murder, hostage-taking, hooliganism, use of violence against a representative of the authorities of the Criminal Code. According to the investigation results on March 26, he was charged.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek elected a measure of restraint in the form of detention until the end of the investigation. The court determined the place of detention — Bishkek SIZO-1 (pretrial detention centre).

On April 2, Sadyr Japarov was found on the floor of the cell with cuts on his arm and neck and was transferred to the prison infirmary. According to him, he committed these injuries himself.
link: http://24.kg/english/50398/
views: 105
Print
Related
Relatives of detained supporters of Sadyr Japarov hold “Mother's Heart” campaign
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov hold rally near White House in Bishkek
Bishkek city court leaves Sadyr Japarov in pretrial detention centre
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov hold rally near White House in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov's lawyer to appeal against measure of restraint
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov try to break through cordon. Police open fire
Sadyr Japarov detained on criminal case of hostage-taking
Sadyr Japarov arrives in Kyrgyzstan. He is taken to GKNB
Popular
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship