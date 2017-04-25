Term of detention of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov extended

Ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov was extended the term of detention in pretrial detention centre-1 till May 28. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court upon the recommendation of GKNB.

Recall, Sadyr Japarov was detained and brought to GKNB (the State National Security Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic ) in the framework of a criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes under the Articles threat of murder, hostage-taking, hooliganism, use of violence against a representative of the authorities of the Criminal Code. According to the investigation results on March 26, he was charged.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek elected a measure of restraint in the form of detention until the end of the investigation. The court determined the place of detention — Bishkek SIZO-1 (pretrial detention centre).

On April 2, Sadyr Japarov was found on the floor of the cell with cuts on his arm and neck and was transferred to the prison infirmary. According to him, he committed these injuries himself.