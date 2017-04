Fountains in Bishkek are planned to be launched by the City Day. Press service of the capital’s mayor’s office informed 24.kg news agency.

In total, there are 17 municipal fountains in Bishkek. Currently, city services are carrying out the latest preparatory work and are waiting for the order to switch them on.

In 2016, a number of fountains were washed from salt deposits and mud.

Bishkek will mark the 139th anniversary on April 29.