"Plov-goodness burger" weighing 20 kilograms made in Bishkek

One of Bishkek restaurants hosts a charity event. Asel Akchabaeva, the manager of the restaurant, told 24.kg news agency.

«From today on, 50 soms from every sold «plov — goodness burger» will be transferred to charity. That is, we will send the proceeds to the account of Apake charitable foundation which helps with treatment of children. Part of the funds will be spent on education of children from low-income families," she said.