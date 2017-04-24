Kyrgyzstan has 193 schools in disrepair

At least 193 schools in Kyrgyzstan are in disrepair. Such data was presented today at the meeting of the relevant committee of the Parliament by the Minister of Education and Science Gulmira Kudaiberdieva.

According to her, there are 14 of them in Chui region, in Naryn — 24, in Jalal-Abad — 24, in Osh — 51, in Talas — 14, in Issyk-Kul — 42, in Batken — 15, in Bishkek — 4, in Osh city — 5.

The head of the Ministry of Education added that the pupils of 12 schools in disrepair study outside the educational buildings.