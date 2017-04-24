14:16
Renewable energy producers may be exempted from taxes

One wants to exempt from taxes producers of energy received from renewable sources. The bill was drafted by the deputies of the parliament.

The law proposes to introduce an item on the producers of electrical and thermal energy, gas and renewable fuels in the gaseous state, liquid biofuel obtained from the use of renewable energy sources. They will be exempted from the profit tax within five years from the moment of receipt of profit.

Preferences apply to newly commissioned facilities using renewable energy sources, as well as reconstructed with the replacement of more than 50 percent of the book value of existing facilities and basic generating equipment.

Deputies offer to exempt from customs duties the technological equipment (components and spare parts) used in the production or reception, conversion, storage and transmission of energy produced from renewable energy sources. In addition, an exemption from VAT when importing is provided.
