Russia may write off $ 240 million debt of Kyrgyzstan

Russia may write off $ 240 million of Kyrgyzstan's debt. Minister of Finance Adylbek Kasymaliev said this today at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on budget and finance, economic and fiscal policy.

He noted to successfully write off the debt, the support of the deputies is needed. Adylbek Kasymaliev did not mention any other details of the possible transaction.

The minister noted that today the national debt of the country exceeds $ 3,780 billion and is 53 percent of GDP.

Today, the deputies are considering the government’s report on the results of 2016. It has already been studied by all parliamentary factions and the majority coalition. It is expected that the report will be considered at the session of the Parliament this week.
